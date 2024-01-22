x

La Entrevista: Doctora recapitula fases del neurodesarrollo para rehabilitar el sistema nervioso

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, la doctora Mónica Benavides explica de que se trata la reorganización neurofuncional y como esta estrategia logra rehabilitar el sistema nervioso. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

