La Entrevista: Doctora recapitula fases del neurodesarrollo para rehabilitar el sistema nervioso
En La Entrevista, la doctora Mónica Benavides explica de que se trata la reorganización neurofuncional y como esta estrategia logra rehabilitar el sistema nervioso.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
