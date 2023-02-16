La Entrevista: El arte de repostería con Ruby Garza
Ruby Garza, la propietaria de Ruby Artesanía Gourmet visito nuestros estudios para hablar sobre el crear figuras y adornos al hacer un pastel.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
