La Entrevista: El arte de repostería con Ruby Garza

6 hours 49 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, February 16 2023 Feb 16, 2023 February 16, 2023 2:38 PM February 16, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Nicolas Quintero

Ruby Garza, la propietaria de Ruby Artesanía Gourmet visito nuestros estudios para hablar sobre el crear figuras y adornos al hacer un pastel.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

