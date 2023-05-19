La Entrevista: El grupo Tronus inicia su gira de promoción
Le dimos una agradable bienvenida a Rodolfo "Popo", del grupo Tonus, quien nos visita para conversar sobre los nuevos proyectos de la agrupación antes conocida como Estruendo.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Bedtime ready pillows and sheets
-
New law aims to protect healthcare workers from violence
-
Better Business Bureau warning the public of storm repair scams
-
Gov. Abbott makes first Valley visit since expiration of Title 42
-
Port Isabel laundromat offering free laundry services to Laguna Heights tornado victims