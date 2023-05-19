x

La Entrevista: El grupo Tronus inicia su gira de promoción

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Le dimos una agradable bienvenida a Rodolfo "Popo", del grupo Tonus, quien nos visita para conversar sobre los nuevos proyectos de la agrupación antes conocida como Estruendo.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

