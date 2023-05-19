x

La Entrevista: Elva's Flower Shop comparte sus adornos florales

Friday, May 19 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Aylin Rocillo, gerente de Elva's Flower Shop alegra nuestros estudios con sus arreglos florales y nos habla al sobre los diferentes tipos de flores de las cuales pueden escoger en la florería.

Vea el video para el informe completo.  

