La Entrevista: Elva's Flower Shop comparte sus adornos florales
Aylin Rocillo, gerente de Elva's Flower Shop alegra nuestros estudios con sus arreglos florales y nos habla al sobre los diferentes tipos de flores de las cuales pueden escoger en la florería.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
