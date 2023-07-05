x

La Entrevista: Empresa en San Juan promueve evento de Cookoff para toda la comunidad

Cecy Salinas, propietaria de Cecy's Entertainment & Promotions visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre un evento de Cookoff en donde su negocio junto con la ciudad San Juan y Keep San Juan Beautiful estarán brindando comida, entretenimiento y bastante música.

Grupos como De Parranda y Grupo Roble estarán presentes y el evento también presenciara una exhibición de motocicletas y Jeeps para recaudar fondos en beneficio de la comunidad.

Para reservar los boletos puede llamar al siguiente número: (956) 330-3061

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

