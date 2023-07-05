La Entrevista: Empresa en San Juan promueve evento de Cookoff para toda la comunidad
Cecy Salinas, propietaria de Cecy's Entertainment & Promotions visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre un evento de Cookoff en donde su negocio junto con la ciudad San Juan y Keep San Juan Beautiful estarán brindando comida, entretenimiento y bastante música.
Grupos como De Parranda y Grupo Roble estarán presentes y el evento también presenciara una exhibición de motocicletas y Jeeps para recaudar fondos en beneficio de la comunidad.
Para reservar los boletos puede llamar al siguiente número: (956) 330-3061
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
-
9-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Donna
-
Study shows diabetes rate in the Valley expected to increase overtime
-
Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
-
New museum exhibit explores historical hurricanes in the Valley
Sports Video
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros