La Entrevista: En que consiste un perdón migratorio
La abogada Susana Silva en temas de inmigración habla sobre el significado del perdón y les diremos en qué consiste este. Un perdón es un tipo de solicitud que se somete a inmigración cuando hay factores en el caso del inmigrante que ocupan que ciertas ofensas sean perdonadas por inmigración.
