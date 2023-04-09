x

La Entrevista: En que consiste un perdón migratorio

April 09, 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

La abogada Susana Silva en temas de inmigración habla sobre el significado del perdón y les diremos en qué consiste este. Un perdón es un tipo de solicitud que se somete a inmigración cuando hay factores en el caso del inmigrante que ocupan que ciertas ofensas sean perdonadas por inmigración.

