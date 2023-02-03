La Entrevista: Entrenador explica como hacer ejercicio en casa
Entrenador personal Victor Pérez se une a Buenos Días Valle y La Entrevista para demostrar como hacer ejercicio en casa.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Despite protests, Sharyland ISD names new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary
-
Zoo Guest - Spirit the Mexican Redknee Tarantual
-
Rio Grande Valley to receive federal funds for road upgrades
-
Roma woman convicted on human smuggling charge for the third time
-
Students, parents protest closures of two La Joya ISD elementary schools