x

La Entrevista: Estrategia para rehabilitar el sistema nervioso

3 hours 12 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, January 10 2024 Jan 10, 2024 January 10, 2024 3:56 PM January 10, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, la doctora Mónica Benavides nos enseña acerca de la reorganización neurofuncional.

Según Benavides, la reorganización neurofuncional es una estrategia utilizada para rehabilitar el sistema nervioso.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days