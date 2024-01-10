La Entrevista: Estrategia para rehabilitar el sistema nervioso
En La Entrevista, la doctora Mónica Benavides nos enseña acerca de la reorganización neurofuncional.
Según Benavides, la reorganización neurofuncional es una estrategia utilizada para rehabilitar el sistema nervioso.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen Marathon scheduled for Jan. 20 at the McAllen Convention Center
-
Non-profit teaching new farmers how to plant, harvest crops in Peñitas
-
CCSO: Mechanic arrested for taking client's car without consent, crashing it
-
Second suspect accused in Mission woman's death pleads not guilty
-
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s