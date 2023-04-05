x

La Entrevista: Existen nuevos programas de inmigración

10 hours 2 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, April 05 2023 Apr 5, 2023 April 05, 2023 10:54 AM April 05, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Paulina Marin

El día de hoy en nuestro segmento de la entrevista se encuentra Alejandro San Miguel, abogado de inmigración, con temas sobre los nuevos programas para los migrantes. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days