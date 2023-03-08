x

La Entrevista: Experta brinda consejos sobre como manejar un presupuesto familiar

9 hours 33 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, March 08 2023 Mar 8, 2023 March 08, 2023 11:37 AM March 08, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Durante Buenos Días Valle, le dimos la bienvenida a Diana Delaunay del Texas Regional Bank para hablar sobre las finanzas y como manejar un presupuesto familiar.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days