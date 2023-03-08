La Entrevista: Experta brinda consejos sobre como manejar un presupuesto familiar
Durante Buenos Días Valle, le dimos la bienvenida a Diana Delaunay del Texas Regional Bank para hablar sobre las finanzas y como manejar un presupuesto familiar.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
