La Entrevista: Experto en fotografía personal nos habla sobre su trayectoria en McAllen
Daniel Tavera, de Tavera Photography, es un experto en fotografía personales muy famoso en McAllen que realiza todo tipo de trabajo fotográfico.
Sus fotos incluyen maternidad, bodas, bautizos y eventos especiales.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
More News
News Video
-
McAllen International Car Fest fun for the whole family
-
Defense, prosecution rest in punishment phase of Victor Godinez trial
-
Valley tax experts give tips on properly filing income taxes
-
Made in the 956 Update: Rio Valley Meats wins first in cook-off
-
Made in the 956: Texas Heat Dance Team hoping to repeat history