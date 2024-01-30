x

La Entrevista: Experto en fotografía personal nos habla sobre su trayectoria en McAllen

By: Juan Barragan

Daniel Tavera, de Tavera Photography, es un experto en fotografía personales muy famoso en McAllen que realiza todo tipo de trabajo fotográfico.

Sus fotos incluyen maternidad, bodas, bautizos y eventos especiales.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

