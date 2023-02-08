La Entrevista: Experto en nutrición porta información sobre la grasa en cuanto a la alimentación
En la entrevista, el experto en Nutrición, Brandon Harper habla sobre un tema controversial en la alimentación, las grasas y como pueden afectar nuestro bienestar.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
