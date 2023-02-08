x

La Entrevista: Experto en nutrición porta información sobre la grasa en cuanto a la alimentación

2 hours 10 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, February 08 2023 Feb 8, 2023 February 08, 2023 3:51 PM February 08, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En la entrevista, el experto en Nutrición, Brandon Harper habla sobre un tema controversial en la alimentación, las grasas y como pueden afectar nuestro bienestar. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days