La Entrevista: GMG se dedica a crear letreros para eventos especiales
Brenda Mendoza de Yard Signs by GMG nos visita este jueves para compartirnos la labor de crear letreros gigantes para usar en jardines como parte de alguna celebración importante. Algo que ha llegado al Valle tras haberse vuelto viral en las redes sociales durante estos últimos años como manera de adornar o decorar.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Mr. Weenie
-
New art exhibit by Roma ISD students displayed at International Museum of...
-
Edinburg Fire Department introduces new fire trucks
-
Trial begins against man accused of killing 15-year-old Harlingen teen
-
Arrest made in aggravated robbery that stemmed from marijuana sale
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run