La Entrevista: GMG se dedica a crear letreros para eventos especiales

12 hours 19 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, April 27 2023 Apr 27, 2023 April 27, 2023 9:04 AM April 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Brenda Mendoza de Yard Signs by GMG nos visita este jueves para compartirnos la labor de crear letreros gigantes para usar en jardines como parte de alguna celebración importante. Algo que ha llegado al Valle tras haberse vuelto viral en las redes sociales durante estos últimos años como manera de adornar o decorar.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

