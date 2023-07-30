x

La Entrevista: Hombre del Río Grande Valle vende granola hecha en casa en mercados de campesinos

7 hours 27 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, July 29 2023 Jul 29, 2023 July 29, 2023 5:21 PM July 29, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Un hombre está vendiendo granola hecha en casa en los mercados de campesinos en las ciudades McAllen y la Isla del Padre Sur.

Conozca a Homero Rodríguez, dueño de Granola Millonaria.

Vea el video para el reporte completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days