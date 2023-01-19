La Entrevista: Ivanna Mendoza comparte su justo por el arte culinario por medio de las redes sociales
Hoy en la entrevista, Ivanna Mendoza, experta en arte culinario, navega por las redes sociales poniendo el nombre del Valle del Río Grande muy en alto en cuanto al arte culinario.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen ISD expanding aviation program
-
Pharr taqueria receives increase in customers following viral social media post
-
Community boosts business of Valley taqueria after viral post
-
Suspected drunk driver facing multiple charges in crash that killed Mission mother
-
Woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash involving USPS vehicle