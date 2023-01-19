x

La Entrevista: Ivanna Mendoza comparte su justo por el arte culinario por medio de las redes sociales

3 hours 14 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, January 19 2023 Jan 19, 2023 January 19, 2023 5:47 PM January 19, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Azteca Valle
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Hoy en la entrevista, Ivanna Mendoza, experta en arte culinario, navega por las redes sociales poniendo el nombre del Valle del Río Grande muy en alto en cuanto al arte culinario.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days