La Entrevista: Joelene's prepara su comida con el famoso brisket de Teddy's BBQ

4 hours 47 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, August 29 2023 Aug 29, 2023 August 29, 2023 3:39 PM August 29, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, el propietario del restaurante Joelene's en McAllen, Jesús García, habla sobre la historia de origen de su restauran donde también utilizan el famoso brisket de Teddy's BBQ. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

