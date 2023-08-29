La Entrevista: Joelene's prepara su comida con el famoso brisket de Teddy's BBQ
En La Entrevista, el propietario del restaurante Joelene's en McAllen, Jesús García, habla sobre la historia de origen de su restauran donde también utilizan el famoso brisket de Teddy's BBQ.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police releases partial toxicology report of driver accused in fatal bus...
-
8-liner machines found inside Brownsville home following raid
-
Escaped Starr County juvenile detainee caught at La Plaza Mall
-
Woman dies while in border patrol custody in Harlingen
-
Edinburg CISD students receiving college credit as part of first class of...