La Entrevista: La Candela Salsa Orchestra

Friday, November 10 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Sonáli Chavez, Xander Ortega, Héctor Villanueva son miembros de la orquesta de salsa y cuentan acerca del origen del grupo.

También comparten sobre el estilo de música que tocan y cuáles instrumentos incorporan en la orchestra para mezclar el género de la salsa.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

