La Entrevista: La importancia de la abstinencia durante el embarazo

15 hours 6 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, March 06 2023 Mar 6, 2023 March 06, 2023 2:22 AM March 06, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Paulina Marin

Durante el embarazo, es importante cuidarte para no afectar al recién nacido en una forma negativa.

El médico pediatra Dr. Erwin Sanchez habla sobre recomendaciones médicas para cuidar su bebe durante el embarazo.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

