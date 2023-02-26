x

La entrevista: La importancia de limpiar la playa para las tortugas

By: Paulina Marin

Hoy en La entrevista, San Juana Zavala de la organización Sea Turtle Inc., está en el estudio para discutir la importancia de limpiar la playa en la Isla del Padre Sur para mantener a salvo a las tortugas.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo. 

