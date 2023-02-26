La entrevista: La importancia de limpiar la playa para las tortugas
Hoy en La entrevista, San Juana Zavala de la organización Sea Turtle Inc., está en el estudio para discutir la importancia de limpiar la playa en la Isla del Padre Sur para mantener a salvo a las tortugas.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
-
OSHA investigating fatal workplace accident near Sullivan City
-
Despite new system to request asylum, migrant families say they're having to...
-
Valley doctor returns after assisting in earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey and...
-
New safety features in trucks hope to help prevent accidents