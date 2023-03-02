x

La Entrevista: La importancia de tener un testamento

Thursday, March 02 2023
By: Paulina Marin

En La Entrevista de hoy discutimos sobre la importancia de los testamentos y heredar en vida. Para ello nos visita la abogada Nereida López Singleterry, quien nos comenta que el día que desafortunadamente usted fallezca, esto permitirá que sus propias cosas vallas a las personas que usted quiera.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

