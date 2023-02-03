x

La Entrevista: La mascota de la semana, Peanut

1 hour 42 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, February 03 2023 Feb 3, 2023 February 03, 2023 2:43 PM February 03, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Con el fin de concientizar sobre la adopción de mascotas, en La Entrevista nos acompaña el funcionario de RGV Humane Society para presentarnos a un bebe que lleva el nombre de cacahuate o "peanut", una mezcla de un brindle retreiver de tres meses.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days