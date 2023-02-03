La Entrevista: La mascota de la semana, Peanut
Con el fin de concientizar sobre la adopción de mascotas, en La Entrevista nos acompaña el funcionario de RGV Humane Society para presentarnos a un bebe que lleva el nombre de cacahuate o "peanut", una mezcla de un brindle retreiver de tres meses.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
