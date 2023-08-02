x

La Entrevista: La representante de RGV Promotions invita a la comunidad a participar en los eventos aproximantes

August 02, 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

Marie Martínez es representante de RGV Promotions, visita los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para compartir unos eventos que se aproximan en la comunidad conocidos como el 'Community Health and Wellness Expo 2023' y el 'Back to School Backpack and School Supply Giveaway'. Ambos eventos buscan ayudar tanto a la comunidad en general como la comunidad estudiantil, ante el regreso a clases.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

