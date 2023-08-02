La Entrevista: La representante de RGV Promotions invita a la comunidad a participar en los eventos aproximantes
Marie Martínez es representante de RGV Promotions, visita los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para compartir unos eventos que se aproximan en la comunidad conocidos como el 'Community Health and Wellness Expo 2023' y el 'Back to School Backpack and School Supply Giveaway'. Ambos eventos buscan ayudar tanto a la comunidad en general como la comunidad estudiantil, ante el regreso a clases.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
-
TEA meets with La Joya ISD community over recommended takeover
-
Investigation into cause of fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros could take years,...
-
McAllen ISD educator involved in creation of law benefiting the deaf and...
-
Police continue searching for missing San Benito man