La Entrevista: Mariachi 7 Leguas nos comparte su trayectoria musical
Nos visita Emilio Santos Zermeno, representante de Mariachi 7 Lenguas, para compartirnos detalles sobre su trayectoria en su carrera musical.
Santos busca promover su gran presentación "Por Amor" para este 14 de febrero en La Quinta Ronda.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo.
