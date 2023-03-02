x

La Entrevista: Moda tradicional de Mexico disponible en el Valle

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En la entrevista, Lorena Silva, propietaria de Cielito Lindo Mexican Boutique, habla de todos los productos artesanales que vende en su tienda.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

