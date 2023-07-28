x

La Entrevista: MXLAN inicia programación del festival en McAllen

Friday, July 28 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

Alejandro Ríos, representante del equipo creativo de MXLAN, comenta los detalles del evento que inicia este viernes 28 de julio. 

Ingresa al enlace para la entrevista completa. 

