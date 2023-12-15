x

La Entrevista: Negocio brinda variedad de opciones de fotografías profesionales

Friday, December 15 2023
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Rosa González, la propietaria de Rose Gal Photography ofrece fotos profesionales para la comunidad del Valle.

González brinda una gran variedad de opciones como fotografías tipo headshot y también fotos familiares, de eventos, bodas, para niños, y mucho más. 

Si aprender más, visite la página de Instagram de Rose Gal Photography.

