La Entrevista: Negocio brinda variedad de opciones de fotografías profesionales
Rosa González, la propietaria de Rose Gal Photography ofrece fotos profesionales para la comunidad del Valle.
González brinda una gran variedad de opciones como fotografías tipo headshot y también fotos familiares, de eventos, bodas, para niños, y mucho más.
Si aprender más, visite la página de Instagram de Rose Gal Photography.
