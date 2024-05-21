x

La Entrevista: Negocio especializado en la eleboracion de velas

Nancy Moreno, propietaria de Hunter Bros Wac Co, visita Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre la historia y origen de su negocio local especializado en la preparación y comercialización de velas.

Instagram: @hunterbroswaxco2023

Correo electrónico: hunterbros2023@yahoo.com

Ubicación del negocio: 2436 Pablo Kisel Blvd 1073, Brownsville, TX.

