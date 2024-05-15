La Entrevista: Negocio local elabora bebidas de agave
Leonardo Sánchez, destilador local, visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos de la historia y origen de la bebida de agave creada en la destilería ubicada en la ciudad Roma: Blasfemus por parte de Ancestral Craft Spirits Distillery.
Sánchez estará compartiendo cómo dio inicio esta destilería, así como las diferentes bebidas que ofrecen a los residentes del Valle.
Ubicación: 702 N Portscheller St Roma, TX 78584
Número de contacto: (956) 844-3048 / Instagram: @blasfemustexas
Para más información sobre la empresa, haz clic aquí: www.blasfemustx.com
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
