La Entrevista: Nueva "food truck" en Mission invita al público del Valle a su inauguración

3 hours 28 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, June 29 2023 Jun 29, 2023 June 29, 2023 3:37 PM June 29, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Propietarios de una nueva "food truck" llamada Semper Fried visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV y nos cuentan todos los detalles que tendrá su inauguración este viernes 30 de junio.

Puede asistir a la apertura del negocio ubicado en el parque de Food Trucks en Mission, afuera de 5x5 Brewing.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

