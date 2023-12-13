x

La Entrevista: Ofrecen servicios de estudios clínicos en Brownsville

By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, Alejandro Silva de Headlands Research en Brownsville informa que ellos realizan ensayos clínicos sobre obesidad, diabetes, hipertensión y más.

Según Silva, la comunidad puede participar en los ensayos por los cuales serán compensados. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

