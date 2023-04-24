La Entrevista: Organización sin fines de lucro ofrece apoyo emocional para aquellos jóvenes que han sufrido de algún trauma
Maira Alejandra Carrier, fundadora de Maya's Love Non-Profit Organization, visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para compartirnos la misión de su organización sin fines de lucro, la cual es el dedicarse a ayudar a los jóvenes del Valle y San Antonio para así proveer un símbolo de cuidado para aquellos quienes pasan por algún trauma emocional.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
