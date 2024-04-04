x

La Entrevista: Prevenciones ante eclipse solar en el Valle del Río Grande

2 hours 49 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2024 Apr 4, 2024 April 04, 2024 6:06 PM April 04, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolás Quintero

Nos visita el Dr. Beto Manrique, nos explica las medidas que debemos tomar para disfrutar de este espectáculo y proteger nuestra vista de algún daño.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days