La Entrevista: Prevenciones ante eclipse solar en el Valle del Río Grande
Nos visita el Dr. Beto Manrique, nos explica las medidas que debemos tomar para disfrutar de este espectáculo y proteger nuestra vista de algún daño.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
