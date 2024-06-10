x

La Entrevista: Primer aniversario de Gloria Jean's Coffee en McAllen

1 hour 33 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2024 Jun 10, 2024 June 10, 2024 11:11 AM June 10, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Gloria Jean's Coffee cumple su primer aniversario en McAllen y lo celebra junto al equipo de Noticias RGV. 

Instagram: @gloriajeanscoffees

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

