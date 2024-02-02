x

La Entrevista: Propietaria de Dulce Chocolate utiliza ingredientes especiales

February 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

En Historias Que Contar, Nabil Zavala, la repostera y propietaria de Dulce Chocolate, relata sobre el origen de su negocio que opta por delicias bajas en o libres de trigo (gluten). 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

