La Entrevista: Propietaria de Dulce Chocolate utiliza ingredientes especiales
En Historias Que Contar, Nabil Zavala, la repostera y propietaria de Dulce Chocolate, relata sobre el origen de su negocio que opta por delicias bajas en o libres de trigo (gluten).
Vea el video para el informe completo.
