La Entrevista: Propietario de Mozna Chocolate en Hidalgo celebra el día mundial del cacao

4 hours 14 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, July 07 2023 Jul 7, 2023 July 07, 2023 6:15 PM July 07, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Ante el día mundial del chocolate, el dueño de la fábrica de chocolates local Mozna Chocolate LLC, Anthony Matulewicz, visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de su fábrica de chocolate y los productos artesanos que ofrece.

Según Matulewicz, el cacao proporciona beneficios para la salud por el cual el chocolate es un snack delicioso del cual todos pueden disfrutar.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

