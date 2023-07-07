La Entrevista: Propietario de Mozna Chocolate en Hidalgo celebra el día mundial del cacao
Ante el día mundial del chocolate, el dueño de la fábrica de chocolates local Mozna Chocolate LLC, Anthony Matulewicz, visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de su fábrica de chocolate y los productos artesanos que ofrece.
Según Matulewicz, el cacao proporciona beneficios para la salud por el cual el chocolate es un snack delicioso del cual todos pueden disfrutar.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
