La Entrevista: ¿Qué ventajas aporta a los niños el programa Headstart?

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Karina Larios, directora de educación de Headstart visita los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para hablar con respecto al programa, los requisitos y los beneficios que brinda a los niños.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

