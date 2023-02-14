La Entrevista: ¿Qué ventajas aporta a los niños el programa Headstart?
En La Entrevista, Karina Larios, directora de educación de Headstart visita los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para hablar con respecto al programa, los requisitos y los beneficios que brinda a los niños.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
