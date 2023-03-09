La Entrevista: ¿Qué ventajas ofrece el programa Head Start?
En La Entrevista, Karina Larios, habla más sobre el programa federal dirigido a niños de edades entre tres y cinco años de edad y a sus familias conocido como Headstart.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Non-profit organization creating recreation center in Monte Alto
-
Survey reveals Weslaco firefighters have concerns over poor training, lack of staff
-
Bodies of U.S. citizens killed in Matamoros returned to the states
-
U.S. Coast Guard officer convicted of operating illegal firearms business
-
TABC cracking down on underage drinking during Spring Break