La Entrevista: ¿Que es la apnea del sueño y como tratar este trastorno potencialmente grave?
La apnea del sueño es un trastorno del sueño potencialmente grave en el que la respiración se detiene y vuelve a comenzar repetidas veces.
Si roncas sonoramente y sientes cansancio incluso después de una noche completa de sueño, es posible que tengas apnea del sueño.
El Dr. Federico Vallejo, visita nuestros estudios para informarnos más sobre esta enfermedad y como tratarla.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
