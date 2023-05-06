x

La Entrevista: ¿Que es la apnea del sueño y como tratar este trastorno potencialmente grave?

May 06, 2023
By: Paulina Marin

La apnea del sueño es un trastorno del sueño potencialmente grave en el que la respiración se detiene y vuelve a comenzar repetidas veces.

Si roncas sonoramente y sientes cansancio incluso después de una noche completa de sueño, es posible que tengas apnea del sueño.

El Dr. Federico Vallejo, visita nuestros estudios para informarnos más sobre esta enfermedad y como tratarla. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

