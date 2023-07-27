x

La Entrevista: Racks N Tusks ofrece becas para estudiantes aficionados a la cacería

July 27, 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

Gabriel Lozano, presidente de Racks N Tusks visita nuestros estudios para compartirnos acerca de la misión de la organización sin fines de lucro ubicada en Edinburg.

Rucks N Tusks ofrece apoyo para los estudiantes aficionados a la cacería por medio de unas becas escolares.

Vea el vídeo para el informe completo.

