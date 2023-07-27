x

La Entrevista: Raising Canes celebra el Día Nacional de las Tiras de Pollo

2 hours 50 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, July 27 2023 Jul 27, 2023 July 27, 2023 12:11 PM July 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, Jorge el representante del departamento de mercadeo de Raising Canes habla sobre como se desarrolló el día nacional de las tiras de pollo y como lo celebran en él restauran de Canes.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

