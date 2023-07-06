x

La Entrevista: Restaurante alemán en McAllen

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Bobby Urbina, dueño del restaurante Schnieders, visita los estudios de Noticia RGV para contarnos sobre su restaurante de origen alemán ubicado en McAllen.

Urbina nos informa acerca del tipo de comida que sirven, artículos de menú exclusivos y varias cervezas alemanas a la carta. Para reservaciones puede llamar al (956)212-3304. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

