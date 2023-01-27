x

La Entrevista: se aproxima la fecha límite para pagar impuestos de propiedad

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Pablo Paul Villarreal, asesor de impuestos, advierte sobre la fecha límite para pagar impuestos de propiedad en el condado Hidalgo.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

