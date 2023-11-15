x

La Entrevista: Servicio de fotografías instantáneas con estilo único

By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, Joanna Galindo e Ydana Virgen, propietaria de Instamemories comparten la experiencia que brindan para sus clientes al ofrecer fotografías instantáneas con un estilo retro para todo tipo de eventos.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

