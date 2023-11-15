La Entrevista: Servicio de fotografías instantáneas con estilo único
En La Entrevista, Joanna Galindo e Ydana Virgen, propietaria de Instamemories comparten la experiencia que brindan para sus clientes al ofrecer fotografías instantáneas con un estilo retro para todo tipo de eventos.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County sergeant releases comic book
-
Mission animal shelter working to implement evacuation plan following recent brush fire
-
Cameron County hospitals seeing spike in RSV infections among children
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 residents receive free Thanksgiving meal
-
Free turkey dinners being provided during harvest festival in San Juan