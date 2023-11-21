x

La Entrevista: Servicios de estudios clínicos

November 21, 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, el doctor Romero de Headlands Research en Brownsville informa que ellos realizan ensayos clínicos sobre obesidad, diabetes, hipertensión y más.

Según Romero, la comunidad puede participar en los ensayos por los cuales serán compensados. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

