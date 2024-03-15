x

La Entrevista: Servicios gratuitos para trabajadores agrícolas del Valle

2 hours 22 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2024 Mar 15, 2024 March 15, 2024 1:06 PM March 15, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Myrna Ibarra y José Torres, inegrantes de 'Texas RioGrande Legal Aid' (TRLA)visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios disponibles de la organización en beneficio de los trabajadores agrícolas. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days