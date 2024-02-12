La Entrevista: Sorteo de regalos de San Valentín Xcellence Beauty Clinic
Nos visita Claudia Jerez, de Xcellence Beauty Clinic, nos trae los detalles sobre el gran sorteo de regalos para este 14 de febrero.
Esta es una colaboración entre Xcellence Beauty Clinic y Noticias RGV.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
More News
Sports Video
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M