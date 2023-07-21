x

La Entrevista: South Texas Ecoturism Center invita a la comunidad a formar parte en sus programas de verano

5 hours 7 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, July 21 2023 Jul 21, 2023 July 21, 2023 3:39 PM July 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, Pablo Medrano, instructor en el South Texas Ecoturism Center visita nuestros estudios para compartir alguno de los eventos y programas que llevan a cabo en el centro durante la temporada de verano. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days