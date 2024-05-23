x

La Entrevista: 'Tamalería Mexican Cuisine' se especializa en diferentes sabores

3 hours 42 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, May 23 2024 May 23, 2024 May 23, 2024 3:01 PM May 23, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Gabriela Banda y Clemencia Banda, propietarias de la 'Tamalería Mexican Cuisine' visitan Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre las producciones de tamales que realizan y de los diferentes estilos y sabores. 

Número de contacto: 956 467-3915

Instagram: @latamaleriamxncuisine 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

