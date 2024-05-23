La Entrevista: 'Tamalería Mexican Cuisine' se especializa en diferentes sabores
Gabriela Banda y Clemencia Banda, propietarias de la 'Tamalería Mexican Cuisine' visitan Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre las producciones de tamales que realizan y de los diferentes estilos y sabores.
Número de contacto: 956 467-3915
Instagram: @latamaleriamxncuisine
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
