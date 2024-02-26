x

La Entrevista: TSTC impulsa nuevo programa de servicios de emergencia médica

By: Juan Barragan

Nos acompaña Adriana Contreras, de parte de Texas State Technical College, nos comparte los detalles del programa de Emergency Medical Services.

Vea el video para el informe completo

