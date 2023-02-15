x

La Entrevista: Ventajas de contar con un seguro médico

Saraí González y Fernando Vázquez, agentes de seguros con E&E Insurance Agency visitan los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para discutir sobre la importancia de tener seguro de vida, algo que mayoría de los hispanos no tienen.

