La Entrevista: Ventajas de contar con un seguro médico
Saraí González y Fernando Vázquez, agentes de seguros con E&E Insurance Agency visitan los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para discutir sobre la importancia de tener seguro de vida, algo que mayoría de los hispanos no tienen.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
